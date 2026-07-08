Police investigate alleged suicide attempt by 22-year-old man while in police custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt involving a 22-year-old man while he was in police custody at a police station on New Providence on Tuesday, 7 July 2026.

According to the preliminary report, shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers conducting a routine inspection of the cellblock discovered the male suspect with his shirt wrapped around his neck in an apparent attempt to harm himself.

Officers immediately intervened and requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The suspect was assessed at the station before being transported to the hospital for further medical treatment and evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.