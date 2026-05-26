Police investigate alleged suicide attempt after woman reportedly ingests large quantity of pills

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt involving a 35-year-old woman who reportedly ingested a significant amount of over-the-counter pills while struggling with anxiety and depression linked to the death of a relative two years ago.

According to initial reports, shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2026, officers responded to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where they interviewed the woman. The latest update indicates that she remains in stable condition and is receiving medical treatment. Investigations are ongoing.