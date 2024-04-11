Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault

LocalApril 11, 2024April 11, 2024 at 7:05 am Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are aggressively searching for two males who allegedly sexually assaulted a 51-year-old female on Wednesday April 10, 2024 on Paradise Island.

According to initial reports, around 10:00 p.m. the victim was conducting a check of a local
property on Casino Drive, Paradise Island when she was approached by two armed men, who emerged from nearby bushes.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigations is asked to contact the
Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2.

