Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are aggressively searching for two males who allegedly sexually assaulted a 51-year-old female on Wednesday April 10, 2024 on Paradise Island.

According to initial reports, around 10:00 p.m. the victim was conducting a check of a local

property on Casino Drive, Paradise Island when she was approached by two armed men, who emerged from nearby bushes.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigations is asked to contact the

Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2.