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Police investigate alleged sexual assault of 91-year-old woman

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 91-year-old woman that reportedly occurred on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in the Mount Royal Avenue area.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 10:00 a.m., the victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by a family member at approximately 5:00 a.m. that same day.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department responded and assisted the victim in obtaining medical attention.

Detectives from the Sexual Offences Unit are actively investigating the matter and are working to locate and arrest the suspect.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.

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