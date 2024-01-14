Police investigate alleged sexual assault of 26-year-old female

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred on Saturday 13th January 2024, around 9 am., involving a 26-year-old female.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim was walking along Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens when a male, the sole occupant of a vehicle approached and offered her a ride. It is reported that the victim declined the offer, resulting in the driver forcing her into the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly drove to an area off Mackey Street, where the alleged sexual assault occurred. Police are actively investigating this incident and are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact them.