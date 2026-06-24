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Police investigate alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old girl

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old female in Pinewood Gardens on Tuesday night.

According to preliminary reports, the matter came to light sometime after 9:00 p.m. when the victim contacted her mother. The mother subsequently accompanied her daughter to the Criminal Investigation Department, where an official report was filed.

According to the victim, she was taken to the Pinewood Gardens area by a male known to her, where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The investigation continues.

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