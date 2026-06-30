Police investigate alleged kidnapping after woman claims former boyfriend abducted and assaulted her

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping after a 29-year-old woman reported that her former boyfriend forcibly entered her vehicle, abducted her, and repeatedly assaulted her before she escaped with the help of a concerned citizen. The 29-year-old suspect was later arrested and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

According to preliminary reports, the complainant told police that she had previously been in a relationship with the suspect, which ended in May 2026.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, while parking her vehicle in the Golden Gates area before reporting to work, she was allegedly approached by her former boyfriend. Police said he forced open the vehicle door, took her cellular phone, and fled the scene.

The incident was reported to police, and officers made efforts to locate the suspect, but those initial attempts were unsuccessful.

Later that day, the complainant agreed to meet the suspect at a shopping plaza on Carmichael Road to transfer information from her old cellular phone to a new device.

While she was seated in her parked vehicle, the suspect allegedly approached from the driver’s side, forcibly entered the vehicle, and pushed her into the front passenger seat. Police said the complainant repeatedly sounded the vehicle’s horn in an attempt to attract the attention of nearby persons, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed, travelling through traffic before taking the complainant to the Marshall Road area. During the drive, police said he repeatedly punched the woman.

Upon arriving at a dock ramp, the physical confrontation allegedly continued until a concerned citizen approached and engaged the suspect in conversation, allowing the complainant to escape.

The complainant later returned to the East Street South Police Station, where she reported the incident.

Police responded swiftly and arrested the 29-year-old suspect, who remains in custody assisting investigators.

Investigations are ongoing.