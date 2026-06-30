Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate alleged kidnapping after woman claims former boyfriend abducted and assaulted her

0
SHARES
103
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping after a 29-year-old woman reported that her former boyfriend forcibly entered her vehicle, abducted her, and repeatedly assaulted her before she escaped with the help of a concerned citizen. The 29-year-old suspect was later arrested and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

According to preliminary reports, the complainant told police that she had previously been in a relationship with the suspect, which ended in May 2026.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, while parking her vehicle in the Golden Gates area before reporting to work, she was allegedly approached by her former boyfriend. Police said he forced open the vehicle door, took her cellular phone, and fled the scene.

The incident was reported to police, and officers made efforts to locate the suspect, but those initial attempts were unsuccessful.

Later that day, the complainant agreed to meet the suspect at a shopping plaza on Carmichael Road to transfer information from her old cellular phone to a new device.

While she was seated in her parked vehicle, the suspect allegedly approached from the driver’s side, forcibly entered the vehicle, and pushed her into the front passenger seat. Police said the complainant repeatedly sounded the vehicle’s horn in an attempt to attract the attention of nearby persons, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect then allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed, travelling through traffic before taking the complainant to the Marshall Road area. During the drive, police said he repeatedly punched the woman.

Upon arriving at a dock ramp, the physical confrontation allegedly continued until a concerned citizen approached and engaged the suspect in conversation, allowing the complainant to escape.

The complainant later returned to the East Street South Police Station, where she reported the incident.

Police responded swiftly and arrested the 29-year-old suspect, who remains in custody assisting investigators.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture