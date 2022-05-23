Police investigate alleged GB drowning

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police have launched investigations into an alleged drowning after a man was found dead in a pool yesterday.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on Grays Inn Drive, off Sgt Major Road shortly before 9pm.

According to police, the man went outside of the residence to go into the pool.

Sometime later, his girlfriend went outside to look for him when she noticed him submerged at the bottom of the pool.

“Further, she seek some assistance, and CPR was administered. EMS personnel responded and found no signs of life,” read the police report.

“The victim was later transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. Investigations are being continued.”