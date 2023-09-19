Police investigate alleged fraudulent license disc operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are currently questioning two men and a woman in connection with a suspected fraudulent license disc operation. The individuals in question are a 40-year-old male, a 48-year-old male, and a 41-year-old female. They are being interrogated by law enforcement officers regarding their alleged involvement in the production and distribution of counterfeit license discs associated with the Road Traffic Department.

According to initial reports, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, shortly before 6 pm, officers conducted a vehicle stop and search on a Nissan Bluebird in the vicinity of Meadow Street and Hospital Lane. During the inspection, it was determined that the displayed license disc appeared to be counterfeit, leading to the apprehension of the female driver.

Subsequently, a thorough investigation was conducted, which included verification with the Controller of The Road Traffic Department. The Controller confirmed the fraudulent nature of the license disc in question.

Further information obtained by the police led to the arrest of the two male suspects believed to be associated with a network engaged in fraudulent license disc activities.

Police are informing the general public that any individuals found involved in fraudulent activities will be prosecuted per the Road Traffic Act.