Police investigate alleged Exuma sexual assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 19-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on the island of Exuma on Saturday.

According to police shortly after 4:30 am, the victim while at a nightclub located in the area of Airport Road, caught a ride home with a man known to her. During this commute, police reported that the man diverted and parked his vehicle in front of a residence in the area of Boulevard Road.

According to the police report, the man then allegedly sexually assaulted the teen, subsequently pushing the victim out of the vehicle and leaving her on the side of the road.

The woman reportedly contacted a relative and reported the incident to the police. The male was later arrested and taken into police custody. Investigations continue into this matter.