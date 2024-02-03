Police investigate alleged drowning of adult male near Arawak Cay.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged drowning incident that has claimed the life of an adult male in waters near Arawak Cay.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Friday February 2nd, 2024, the victim was fishing at the rear of Arawak Cay on a barge when he reportedly fell into the water and became trapped between the sea wall and the barge.

Crew members on a nearby vessel utilizing the assistance of a crane was able to steady the barge and retrieve the victim out of the water, authorities revealed.

Emergency medical technicians responded, examined the victim and determined that he showed no vital signs of life.

Investigation into this matter continues.