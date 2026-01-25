Police investigate alleged drowning of 65-year-old American man

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the alleged drowning of a 65-year-old American man in waters off Athol Island on Saturday, 25 January 2026.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2:00 p.m., the man became unresponsive while snorkelling. He was assisted from the water by an employee of the tour boat company, who administered CPR as he was transported to a dock on Paradise Island.

Upon arrival, Emergency Medical Services continued life-saving efforts and transported the victim to hospital. Despite medical intervention, he was pronounced dead by a physician shortly after 3:00 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Police investigations are ongoing.