Police investigate alleged attempted suicide by juvenile girl

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding an alleged suicide attempt that occurred on Thursday February 6, 2025, before 9:00 p.m. which involved a juvenile girl.

Officers arrived at a residence on Hunts Close, where they discovered a juvenile female with injuries, police said.

Initial reports indicate that she allegedly inflicted the injuries upon herself using a sharp object, investigators said.

She was transported to the hospital for medical attention and further evaluation, authorities confirmed.