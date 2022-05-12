Police investigate allegations of sexual assault at GB care facility

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Officials are investigating a claim of sexual assault at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home involving a child who was allegedly restrained and sodomized with objects by a number of his peers on Sunday, a senior government official has confirmed.

Eyewitness News was told the victim did not suffer severe physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Yesterday, a government official characterized the matter as sensitive and declined to discuss it openly. Meanwhile, officials at the home also declined to comment when asked about the incident yesterday afternoon.

It is understood that a worker from the Ministry of Social Services visited the home on Tuesday and conducted interviews with the children about what happened. Police have also visited the home and are said to be investigating the matter.