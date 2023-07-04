Police investigate a sudden death and a suspicious death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding what they have classified as the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man resident of Melbourne Crest, Hudson Estates.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 3:05 am on Sunday, July 2, the male was found unresponsive with head injuries, near a roundabout on Settlers Way and Coral Road. Subsequently, the man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public, who may have any information regarding the incident or any other matters, to contact police @ 919, 91, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or CRIMESTOPPERS @328-TIPS.

In another matter, police on New Providence are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 24-year-old Columbian female who was brought into the Princess Margaret Hospital in an unresponsive condition.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 9 pm on Saturday, July 1, the female was brought into the Accident & Emergency section and subsequently pronounced dead. Five Mexicans are assisting police with their investigations into this matter.