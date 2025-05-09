Police investigate 31st homicide of the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Excellence Estates, becoming the 31st homicide victim of the year.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 9:00 p.m. on All Saints Way, off Golden Isles Road. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult male lying in a yard with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were called and confirmed there were no signs of life.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim had been in the company of several other individuals when two armed men pulled up on a motorcycle and entered the yard. The suspects reportedly opened fire on the group, fatally wounding the victim. The others fled for safety, while the gunmen escaped on the motorcycle. Investigations are ongoing.