Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate 31st homicide of the year

0
SHARES
29
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Excellence Estates, becoming the 31st homicide victim of the year.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 9:00 p.m. on All Saints Way, off Golden Isles Road. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult male lying in a yard with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were called and confirmed there were no signs of life.

Preliminary reports indicate the victim had been in the company of several other individuals when two armed men pulled up on a motorcycle and entered the yard. The suspects reportedly opened fire on the group, fatally wounding the victim. The others fled for safety, while the gunmen escaped on the motorcycle. Investigations are ongoing.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture