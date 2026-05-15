Police intercept suspected hydroponic marijuana worth $7,500 destined for Exuma at Potters Cay Dock

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Police Canine Unit, seized a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana on Thursday, 14th May 2026, at the western side of Potters Cay Dock.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 10:20 a.m., officers acting on intelligence proceeded to a business establishment located on the western side of Potters Cay Dock. Following further inquiries, officers inspected freight destined for Exuma, where a police canine was deployed and alerted officers to a brown Blanco box.

A search of the box led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana.

The suspected drugs are estimated to weigh approximately three pounds, with an estimated street value of $7,500. No one was arrested in relation to this matter.

The investigation continues.