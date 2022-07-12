Police injured during stabbing attack

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A police officer was injured during Independence Day celebrations on Bay Street yesterday when he tried to save a man from a stabbing attack.

Police said in a statement that the officer was treated and discharged from the hospital but the 29-year-old man he tried to save remains in stable condition in the hospital after being stabbed by a group of men.

“The incident reportedly occurred around 6:51am on Monday 11th July 2022 in the area of Bay Street and Fredrick Streets,” police said.

“According to reports, police officers observed a group of males attacking the 29-year-old man and intervened, which resulted in the officer being injured.”

“No arrests have been made in connection with the incident; however, police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist police with their investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Department.”

In other crime news, police said two men ages 29 and 21 are in custody after shooting at police officers.

Police said officers reported to the area of East Street and Ross Corner around 12:52 pm yesterday when they saw three men in a dark gray Nissan Note acting suspiciously.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver sped off at a high-speed rate which resulted in officers pursuing the vehicle. While in pursuit, the suspects opened fire on police which resulted in officers discharging their weapons; however, no one was injured.

“While in the area of Collins Wall, the suspects abandoned the vehicle but were caught shortly thereafter. Officers retrieved a handgun and ammunition, along with a small amount of marijuana during the incident.

“The 29-year-old male is a resident of Palm Tree Avenue and the 21-year-old is a resident of Pinewood Gardens. Police are actively in search of the third male involved in this incident.”

Police also said that an 18-year-old man connected with an armed robbery at an establishment on Mackey Street has been detained in hospital.

“According to reports around 10 am on Monday…two males, both of whom were armed with handguns, entered the establishment and demanded cash,” police reported. “They were given an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

“Moments later, the suspect presented himself at the hospital seeking medical attention and was subsequently arrested based on information that he may have accidentally shot himself while fleeing the area.

“Police are in search of a second suspect.”