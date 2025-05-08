Police in Grand Bahama confiscate $166K worth of marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Wednesday, 8th May 2025, police in Grand Bahama confiscated a substantial quantity of suspected dangerous drugs.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers attached to Operation Dark Shadow, acting on intelligence, searched an abandoned vehicle on Bond Street in the North Bahamia area. During the search, officers discovered and seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana.

The drugs, weighing approximately 166 pounds, have an estimated street value of $166,000. No arrests were made at the time of the seizure. Investigations are ongoing.