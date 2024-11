NASSAU, BAHAMAS-

Police in Abaco are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vessel reported on Saturday, November 16, 2024:

Gala Model 330 boat – stolen from a public dock in Marsh Harbour.

If you have any information about this theft or see the vessel, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or Abaco’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 300-8476.