Police identify man found shot to death inside a car

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have released the identity of the man who was found shot to death inside a car early Wednesday morning as 26-year-old Fred Derrick Lloyd of Tranquil Gardens off Marshall Road.

According to initial reports around 7 am on Wednesday police were notified of the discovery of Lloyd’s body at Blackstone Close and Baillou Hill Road South. Lloyd who is known to police, was found in the rear seat of a white Toyota Passo with gunshot wounds about his body. Police say he was on bail for murder and was being electronically monitored.

Lloyd was charged back in January 2021 with the murder of 19-year-old Kendise Smith. According to police reports, shortly before 4 pm on January 19th, Smith’s body was found on a property situated on South Creek Close off Marshall Road West. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the northwestern corner of the property. She had sustained severe blunt force trauma injuries to her head.