Police hunt three suspects responsible for armed robbery

June 21, 2024 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are searching for three (3) males who reportedly robbed a business establishment in the vicinity of Cordeaux Avenue and Exuma Street on Thursday 20th June, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 8:30 p.m. the suspects, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun, entered the establishment and demanded cash.

The culprits reportedly robbed the establishment of an undetermined amount of cash and fled the area on foot, south along Exuma Street.

Anyone possessing additional information about this armed robbery is urged to contact 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991.

