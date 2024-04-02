Police Hunt Three Men For Mass Shooting On Peardale Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are aggressively searching for three males believed to be responsible for a shooting incident that has

left six people, five adult males and a 16 year old male hospitalized.

One of the victims is presently being electronically monitored for Manslaughter and Possession of Firearm and a second victim have matters pending for Attempted Murder and Possession of Dangerous Drugs, according to police.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 6:00 p.m. on Monday April 1, 2024 the victims were

standing at the front of a business establishment on Peardale Road, south of Wulff Road, when a

small silver vehicle pulled alongside them.

It is reported that two males, both of whom were armed with firearms exited from the rear of

the Japanese vehicle and opened fire on the group.

The victims, ages 44, 41, 37, 23, 20 and 16 years old, were taken to hospital, via private vehicle and Emergency Medical Services personnel, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this incident and appeal to members of the public who may have any information that can advance the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or 502-9975/6, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 328-TIPS.