Police hunt driver responsible for fatal hit-and-run accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are actively searching for the driver of a dark-colored Suzuki Swift who failed to remain

on the scene following a traffic accident that claimed the life of an adult male.

The traffic incident initially occurred shortly before 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 11, 2024, police said.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was walking along the East Street corridor south of the Independence roundabout when he was struck by a dark-colored Suzuki Swift; however, the driver fled the scene, according to police.

The male pedestrian sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he remained. However, on Thursday, February 15, 2024, he succumbed to his injuries while hospitalized.

Police appeal to anyone in the area during the incident or who witnessed it to call 911, 919, the Traffic Division at 397-8050, 393-7713, or visit the nearest police station.