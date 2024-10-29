Police hail results from “Operation Blitz”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police say they are pleased with the outcomes of “Operation Blitz,” a collaborative initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Bahamas Immigration Department.

Police announced that during the review period from October 21, 2024, to October 27, 2024, thirteen (13) search warrants were performed at multiple private residences and businesses.

Additionally, thirty (30) individuals were arrested for various offenses, including shopbreaking, outstanding warrants of arrest (traffic, criminal, and civil), and immigration purposes.