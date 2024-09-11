Police give update on matter at LCIS

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Assistant Commissioner responsible for the Schooling Division Dr. Chaswell Hanna confirmed that students and parents from the Lyford Cay International School are assisting police in their investigation into what was described as a “inappropriate conversation” involving firearms with a group of ninth grade students.

Hanna said school administrators alerted authorities after a concerned parent discovered the conversation.

As for now, Hanna asserted that no school threats were made to the school community and authorities are continuing to speak to all parties involved.