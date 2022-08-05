Police following significant leads in identifying drowned child

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are following significant leads in identifying the child found partially submerged in a pond at the Oakes Field Sports Centre.
According to Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, a woman presented herself to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and officially made a Missing Person Report sometime around 10am yesterday.
A group of young boys were swimming in waters at the Golf Academy when they made the discovery sometime around 5.35 pm on Tuesday, August 2.
Police will conduct an official identification to confirm the identity of the child.