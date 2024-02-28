Police foil suspected human smuggling operation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police foiled a suspected human smuggling operation at Arawak Cay on Wednesday resulting in the arrest of an adult male and the apprehension of 35 illegal immigrants.

According to police, officers from the mobile division action on information

arrived at Arawak Cay where they conducted a routine stop-and-search of a dark-colored vehicle with three occupants: a 43-year-old Haitian male driver and two Haitian

female passengers.

It is reported that the driver was able to provide immigration documentation,

proving his legal status in the country, but the females did not. This led the officers to search a nearby white 40 ft. vessel, where they found thirty-five undocumented Haitian nationals hidden

onboard.

The documented male was taken into custody by police.

The illegal immigrants, comprising of twenty-six males and nine females, were detained and handed over to The Bahamas Department of Immigration for processing.

Investigations are ongoing