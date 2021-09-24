Police find four suitcases filled with cash in Inagua airport bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were arrested at the Inagua International Airport after a search revealed four suitcases filled with an undetermined amount of cash yesterday.
In a joint operation with OPBAT, officers from the Drug Enforcement and Marine Support Unit observed two men who disembarked an aircraft acting in a suspicious manner shortly after 9am.
“The officers approached the suspects and informed them that they were suspected of being in possession of dangerous drugs and firearms and requested to conduct a search, to which the suspects agreed,” the police report read.
“The field search was carried out, during which the officers discovered four suitcases. When opened they were each found to contain an undetermined amount of currency. The suspects were unable to give a satisfactory account of how they came into possession of the money. They were arrested, taken into custody, and transported into New Providence where they were handed over to Financial Crimes Investigation Branch.”