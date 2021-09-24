Police find four suitcases filled with cash in Inagua airport bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men were arrested at the Inagua International Airport after a search revealed four suitcases filled with an undetermined amount of cash yesterday.

In a joint operation with OPBAT, officers from the Drug Enforcement and Marine Support Unit observed two men who disembarked an aircraft acting in a suspicious manner shortly after 9am.

“The officers approached the suspects and informed them that they were suspected of being in possession of dangerous drugs and firearms and requested to conduct a search, to which the suspects agreed,” the police report read.