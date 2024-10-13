Police discover two firearms in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Abaco confiscated two (2) unlicensed firearms during separate incidents on Sunday

October 13, 2024.

In the first incident, which occurred shortly after midnight, officers acting on information went to overgrown bushes near a food trailer in the area of Charles Sawyer Boulevard where they uncovered and seized a firearm that contained ammunition.

In the final incident, which occurred around midnight, officers proceeded to a rental property situated off S.C. Bootle Highway and retrieved an unlicensed firearm that continued ammunition.

No arrests were made in connection with either incident; investigations are ongoing.