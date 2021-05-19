Police discover suspected marijuana, ammunition and bulletproof vests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana, ammunition, and bulletproof vests in a bushy area in Bozine Town yesterday.

According to preliminary reports, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit found two bags of suspected marijuana when they searched the targeted site shortly after 2pm.

They also found two bulletproof vests along with 163 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the suspected drugs weighed 7 lbs 6 ounces with an estimated street value of $750. There was no arrest made during this discovery; however, investigations are ongoing.

In other crime news, officers from the South Western Division arrested and charged a male resident of Marine Road, Westwind for trespassing.