NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In the early hours of Saturday November 9, 2024, police seized two (2) high-powered weapons in an abandoned building off Shirley Street.

Initial reports indicate that officers, acting on information, conducted a search of an abandoned building on Lyon Road around 1:00 a.m.

During the search, they found and seized the weapons, both of which contained no ammunition, police said.

There were no arrests made in connection with this matter.