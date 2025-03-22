Police confiscated high-powered weapon and ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday, 21st March 2025, shortly after 10:00 p.m., law enforcement officers confiscated a high-powered weapon from Lipton Court off Abraham Street.
According to preliminary reports, officers from Operation Black Scorpion acted on information and confiscated a high-powered weapon containing ammunition. No arrests were made.
Black Scorpion is a collaborative operation involving the police and officers from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.
