Police confiscated firearm – two individuals arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday, 19th March 2025, police in Eleuthera took into custody two adult males, ages 33 and 37 years old, in reference to the possession of a firearm, ammunition and a small quantity of suspected dangerous drugs.

According to initial reports, shortly after 7:00 a.m., officers from the Eleuthera Flying Squad Unit, acting on information, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Bluff settlement. During the search, a firearm, a quantity of ammunition and suspected Marijuana were confiscated, leading to the arrest of the two male occupants. Investigation continues.