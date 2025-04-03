POLICE CONFISCATED FIREARM – MALE ARRESTED

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- On Thursday, 3rd March 2025, the Anti-Gang & Firearm Investigation Task Force took into custody a 31-year-old adult male in reference to possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to initial reports, shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers acting on information executed a search warrant at a residence located on Gladiator Road, Stapleton Gardens. During the search, a firearm and a quantity of ammunition were confiscated, leading to the arrest of the male occupant.

The investigation continues