Police confiscated firearm components and dangerous drugs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- On Monday, 31st March 2025, shortly before 1:00 p.m., officers from Operation Black Scorpion confiscated an assortment of firearm components, ammunition and a quantity of suspected

Marijuana.

According to the preliminary report, officers acting on information searched a bushy area on Melvern Road where the discovery was made. No arrests were made in reference to this matter.

The suspected Marijuana weighed 7.6lbs with an estimated street value of $7,600.00

Black Scorpion is a collaborative operation involving the police and officers from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.