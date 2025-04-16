Police confiscate weapon and ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -On Tuesday April 15, 2025, shortly before 3:00 p.m., officers attached to the Southwestern Division confiscated a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

According to the initial report, acting on information, officers proceeded to Peardale, where they searched an unfinished apartment unit and the surrounding property. During the search, they discovered and confiscated a firearm with a quantity of ammunition.

No arrests were made, police said.

Investigation continues into this matter.