Police confiscate two firearms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In two (2) separate incidents on Wednesday 20th November, 2024, police confiscated two (2) firearms, one of which resulted in arrests.

The first incident took place on Prison Lane, off East Street, around 6:30 p.m.

According to initial reports, a team of officers acted on information and conducted a search of a bushy area where they found a loaded firearm. No arrests were made.

The second incident occurred before 11:00 p.m. off Providence Avenue. According to preliminary reports, officers conducted a routine stop-and-search of a vehicle traveling on Albury Street.

During the search a firearm and a quantity of ammunition were discovered. This led to the arrests of the two (2) male occupants, aged 54 and 51. Investigation continues.