Police confiscate two firearms in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In two (2) separate incidents over the weekend, law enforcement officers confiscated firearms, one of which resulted

in an arrest.

The first incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday January 5, 2025, outside a bar on Cowpen

Road. Initial reports indicate that Mobile Division officers, acting on information, conducted a

search of a male in the parking lot. A loaded firearm was found, leading to the arrest of the 42-year-

old man.

The second incident occurred in Flamingo Gardens on Monday January 6, 2025, around 1:15 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that a joint operation team, acting on information, searched an abandoned vehicle and discovered a firearm loaded with ammunition.

The weapon was confiscated, but no arrests were made, police said.

The joint operations included police officers, defense force officers and officers from the Department

of Immigration.