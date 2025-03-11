Police confiscate two firearms in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in New Providence arrested two men after confiscating two firearms in separate incidents on Monday, March 10, 2025.

In the first incident, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Tourism Patrol Officers arrested two men, aged 36 and 37, for possession of a firearm in the area of Virginia and Augusta Streets. According to preliminary reports, officers were conducting a routine mobile patrol when they observed the men acting suspiciously near a vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a firearm in their possession, leading to their arrest. Both men are currently assisting with the investigation.

In the second incident, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, officers from Operation Black Scorpion confiscated a firearm just after 1:00 a.m. in the area of Wilkinson Street. Acting on information, officers conducted a search of the area, resulting in the seizure of the firearm and a small quantity of dangerous drugs. No arrests were made in connection with this incident.