NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Thursday March 27, 2025, officers from the K-9 Unit confiscated a quantity of suspected dangerous drugs on Lincoln Boulevard, Englerston.

According to the initial report, acting on information, officers conducted a search near an abandoned building shortly before 3:00 p.m. With the assistance of a police canine, they discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

No arrests were made as the investigation continues.