Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police confiscate nearly $5k worth of marijuana in separate incidents

0
SHARES
45
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on Bimini confiscated suspected drugs in two (2) separate incidents on Friday, 31st October 2025, both of which resulted in arrests.

Incident 1: Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers, acting on information, searched a residence on Ocean Cay. During the search, a quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered, leading to the arrest of an adult male.

The suspected marijuana has an estimated weight of 1 pound 7 ounces with an estimated street value of $1,700.

Incident 2: Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 2:30 p.m., a 33-year-old male suspect in police custody for a previous criminal matter was escorted to his residence in Porgy Bay, where officers executed a search warrant. During the search, a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana was discovered, and the suspect was further cautioned in reference to this discovery.

The suspected hydroponic marijuana has an estimated weight of 5 ounces with an estimated street value of $2,800.

Investigations into these matters continue.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture