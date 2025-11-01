Police confiscate nearly $5k worth of marijuana in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on Bimini confiscated suspected drugs in two (2) separate incidents on Friday, 31st October 2025, both of which resulted in arrests.

Incident 1: Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers, acting on information, searched a residence on Ocean Cay. During the search, a quantity of suspected marijuana was discovered, leading to the arrest of an adult male.

The suspected marijuana has an estimated weight of 1 pound 7 ounces with an estimated street value of $1,700.

Incident 2: Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 2:30 p.m., a 33-year-old male suspect in police custody for a previous criminal matter was escorted to his residence in Porgy Bay, where officers executed a search warrant. During the search, a quantity of suspected hydroponic marijuana was discovered, and the suspect was further cautioned in reference to this discovery.

The suspected hydroponic marijuana has an estimated weight of 5 ounces with an estimated street value of $2,800.

Investigations into these matters continue.