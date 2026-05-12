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Police confiscate marijuana worth $2,600 during Fox Hill operation

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NASSAU, BAHMAS-  Police say officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion, with assistance from the Canine Unit, seized more than two pounds of suspected marijuana during a targeted operation in Fox Hill on Monday afternoon.

According to initial reports, shortly after 1:00 p.m., officers acting on information received proceeded to an abandoned yard on Dorsette Street, Fox Hill. While conducting a search of the area, officers discovered and confiscated a quantity of suspected marijuana. No arrests were made in connection with the discovery.

The suspected marijuana weighs approximately 2.6 pounds and has an estimated street value of $2,600. The narcotics were subsequently handed over to the Drug Enforcement Unit for further investigation.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information related to these incidents or any other criminal matters to assist with their investigations. Please contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

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