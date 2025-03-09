Police confiscate large quantity of cash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, 8th March 2025, sometime around 8:00 a.m., police took into custody a 49-year-old male of Prison Lane, reference to being in possession of a large quantity of cash at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

According to the preliminary report, the police, acting on information from the Airport Authority officials, approached the male as he was about to check in for a charter flight to Cap Haitian. He was invited to the police station, and with the assistance of customs officials, a search was conducted of his personal belongings where officers discovered a large sum of cash totaling sixty thousand plus.

The Financial Crimes & Investigation Branch will continue the investigation into this matter.