Police confiscate high-powered weapon

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are currently searching for a group if men connected to the discovery of a high powered weapon which authorities confiscated on Wednesday February 26, 2025, sometime after 7:30 p.m.

According to initial reports, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Robinson Road after observing the occupants acting suspiciously.

The driver failed to comply, leading to a brief chase that ended on Homestead Avenue, where the occupants fled on foot. A search of the vehicle revealed a high-powered weapon, police said.

Investigation continues into this matter.