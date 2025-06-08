Police confiscate high powered weapon

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Saturday, June 7, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion confiscated a high-powered weapon in the Coconut Grove area.

According to initial reports, acting on information received, officers conducted a search of an abandoned structure on First Street. During the search, they discovered a loaded high-powered firearm. No arrests have been made in connection with the matter, and investigations are ongoing.

Operation Black Scorpion is a joint initiative between the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.