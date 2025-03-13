Police confiscate firearm, two suspects in custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Officers from Operation Black Scorpion seized a firearm and a quantity of ammunition on Tuesday, 12th March 2025.

According to initial reports, shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers, armed with a search warrant, took a 26-year-old male into custody and escorted him to a residence on Australia Avenue. During a thorough search of the property, a firearm and ammunition were discovered. The male was cautioned, and the 24-year-old female occupant of the residence was also arrested and cautioned. The investigation is ongoing.

Operation Black Scorpion is a collaborative effort between the Police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers.