Police confiscate firearm, suspects arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-On Friday, October 18, 2024, a joint operation by the police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force led to the seizure of an unlicensed firearm and the arrest of an adult male and female.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 10:00 p.m., officers from Operation Ceasefire, including members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, S.W.A.T., and the K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in Tropical Gardens. During the search, an illegal firearm with ammunition was discovered, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old male and a 30-year-old female.

Investigations are ongoing.