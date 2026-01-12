Police confiscate firearm; male suspect arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Monday, 12th January 2026, police arrested a 37-year-old American male at the airport after he was found in possession of a firearm. Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 11:30 a.m., police were alerted by an airline agent to a male attempting to check in a firearm.

Officers from the Airport Division responded to the airline counter, where the individual was located and searched. During the search, officers discovered a weapon case containing a firearm in his possession.