NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Monday January 27, 2025, officers from the Northeastern Division confiscated a high-powered weapon and arrested a 36-year-old male.

According to initial reports, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Apache Alley, off Kemp Road, shortly after 5:30 a.m., where they discovered a firearm containing ammunition.

The lone male occupant was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation, police said.